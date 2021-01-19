Oklahoma doctor urges COVID-19 precautions as number of hospital beds dwindle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Doctors across Oklahoma are warning residents to not let their guard down as we get closer to the one year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic first affecting the Sooner State.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 356,816 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

There were 7 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 2,994.

As cases and deaths continue to climb, an Oklahoma physician is preaching COVID-19 precautions because so many hospitals are stretched thin.

Dr. Carlos Cabrera, with SSM Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee, says he makes a list of beds available across the state at the start of every shift.

In recent months, the availability has been dwindling.

“The entire state of Oklahoma has no beds, no ICU beds. And actually this morning, my partner that worked overnight, he flew somebody to Missouri,” said Dr. Cabrera.

Hospitals are now dealing with the effects of the Christmas holiday but are preparing for another surge related to the New Year’s holiday.

Dr. Cabrera says SSM Health Saint Anthony Shawnee expects an overflow of patients. At this point, nurses have been moved from the hospitals labor and delivery and surgery wards to help with the COVID-19 unit.