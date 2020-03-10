Oklahoma dog found with ears glued, legs strapped together to be adopted

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH/ KFOR) – A dog that was severely abused is now heading to a loving home in Oklahoma.

According to a Facebook post by the Humane Society of Tulsa, the dog named Atlas was found with both back legs strapped together in a field. Officials say he was unable to move from the field.

A lady in the area had been leaving the dog food and water.

“Not only was he dumped in a field with his back legs STRAPPED together, GLUE (yes glue) had been poured into his ears and then fast food wrappers had been shoved into the ears and stuck into the glue. One ear canal is so bad it looks like he will need surgery,” the post said.

X-rays performed on the dog showed a BB lodged inside of him, the post wrote.

“From the moment we met him, he wasn’t mean, vicious or protectively aggressive. He just wanted help and warmed up to us as he realized we were there to help.”

Now, Atlas is getting a second chance at life.

According to KJRH, dozens of people offered to adopt Atlas but one loving couple has been chosen.

“We’ve had dozens and dozens of applications to adopt him, and we’ve settled on a family that we think is really, really great for him who has lots of experience with abused animals and have other dogs in the family,” said Caitlin Taylor, a board member with the Humane Society of Tulsa.

Atlas underwent surgery to remove two fractured teeth and has been neutered.

At this point, there is a $10,000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of the person responsible for Atlas’ injuries.