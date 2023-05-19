OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City driver is facing a hefty fine after allegedly speeding along I-40.

On Thursday evening, Oklahoma County Deputy Gib Crawford spotted a car speeding along I-40, near Meridian Ave.

Investigators say the driver was seen going 104 miles-per-hour, but had slowed down to 94 miles-per-hour by the time he was caught by radar.

Officials say once the vehicle stopped, deputies learned there were three children under the age of 10-years-old inside the car.

The driver received a citation for going 94 in a 65 zone, which is going to cost them $379.