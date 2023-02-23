OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Two Oklahoma natives donate hundreds of books to make a difference at an Oklahoma City middle school for Black History Month.

“I just grew up reading books, and I can only imagine if I was reading books by black authors and seeing illustrations of black children in those books just how much of an impact that would have on me and in my imagination,” said Kristi Rose, the founder of 20 somethings OKC.

That’s why Rose and Jordan Broiles, the founder of Blxckbird, donate books with black authors to fifth graders at F.D. Moon Middle School.

“I wouldn’t be able to be where I am today and wouldn’t for my love for books,” said Broiles. “They’ve saved my life. I believe that books can save the lives of children.”

Before they can donate to students, Broiles and Rose aim to collect 160 books. Right now, they have 126.

“We’re very excited just to be able to continue to give back every month and dip our hands into different things,” said Rose.

Once the books are collected, they’ll host a free book fair for students.

It’s something these two Oklahomans are passionate about and dreamed of doing.

“Reading allows you to dig into your imagination,” said Rose. “It just gives them a space to feel some sort of like liberation and a sense of peace at that moment.”

If you would like to donate, click here.