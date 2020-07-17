Oklahoma Education Association calling on state leaders to implement safety measures before school starts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Education Association says teachers want to be back in the classroom, but state leaders need to make sure districts have the necessary equipment to do it safely – if not, teachers and students could feel the consequences.

“Safety must be our first priority. If it’s not, kids will die. Educators will die,” said Alicia Priest, Oklahoma Education Association President.

The OEA is calling on state leaders, saying something has to be done to protect Oklahoma schools.

“Our leadership has failed to take active measures, and we are staring those consequences in the face,” Priest said.

The group is armed with a list of demands.

The first demand is a mask requirement.

Something State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister addressed with KFOR on Monday.

“If we continue to see the trend line moving up the way we are seeing in our state, we are going to have to step in and make this a requirement,” Hofmeister said.

In addition, the OEA also wants the state to provide schools with PPE, soap, hand sanitizer and other necessary cleaning supplies, establish protocols on when to shut down a school site or an entire school district, and address the number of students in one building at one time.

“We shouldn’t have to beg our leaders to care about the lives of our children and colleagues,” Priest said.

Hofmeister also sent KFOR the following statement on Thursday in response to the OEA, saying in part:

“The Oklahoma State Department of Education is actively working to secure additional relief funds for PPE and other critical needs – and there is reason for optimism that another federal relief package for schools will be forthcoming – but the situation remains fluid.”

When asked whether the group would strike if demands weren’t met, Priest didn’t rule it out.

“We are not willing to risk the lives of our students and staff and come to schools when they’re not safe,” Priest said.

The OEA says state leaders need to take actions immediately.

They also said some schools have not been able to fill PPE orders, as PPE and cleaning equipment is being diverted to hospitals to deal with the rising numbers of cases.

