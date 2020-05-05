Oklahoma education officials look to the fall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Could we see earlier start dates or alternating days in class? What will school look like for Oklahoma students in the fall? As kids continue to distance learn from home to finish the school year, education officials say now is the time to plan for August.

“All of our districts right now are thinking about the fall and they are building contingency plans,” said State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.

Hofmeister said unlike in March, educators now have time to lay out different plans. Those include kids physically being in schools and plans in case school education has to continue online.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said Monday that starting classes two or three weeks ahead of schedule has been talked about, but his office issued a statement Tuesday saying it’s up to the state and individual districts to decide.

“Some of our districts are talking about multiple scenarios that could include [starting] back early for some students with higher needs,” said Hofmeister.

There have reportedly been scenarios discussed in which some classes would meet Monday, Wednesday and Friday, others Tuesday and Thursday. But Hofmeister says that is a last resort and that keeping kids in the same room is more likely.

“I have heard a discussion around staggered participation. Keeping kids together as a unit will be a safeguard that I think will be used,” said Hofmeister.

School officials are reportedly also making plans if they need to go back to online learning either to start the year or if an outbreak occurs after classes begin.

“We could see additional devices purchased with some of these relief dollars,” Hofmeister said.

Hofmeister says right now, CARES dollars will be used to buy technology for underserved kids and those in rural areas

“This should become something that we see as essential as electricity and running water in order to close digital divide and have equity so that all kids have these kinds of opportunities that should be part of their school experience,” said Hofmeister.

Baylee Lakey, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Communications Director, issued the following statement regarding Stitt’s stance on the start of the school year:

“The governor’s comments regarding the start of the school year yesterday were one of the many ideas that have been discussed during conversations with the Oklahoma State Department of Education and Superintendent Hofmeister. Governor Stitt is committed to prioritizing student learning, but any decisions on school calendars will be made by the OSDE and local school boards.” Baylee Lakey, Communications Director

