Oklahoma Election Board: Some voters to receive Address Confirmation Notice in mail

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Have you received an ‘Address Confirmation Notice’ from the Oklahoma State Election Board? Officials say you only have 60 days to respond.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Election Board say in May and June, some voters will receive an Address Confirmation Notice in the mail.

Officials say Address Confirmation Notices are required to be sent to select voters by law every two years to maintain clean and updated voter rolls.

If you receive an Address Confirmation Notice, please respond by mail or online within 60 days to prevent your voter registration from becoming “inactive.”

The State Election Board cannot cancel or update voter registrations by phone or e-mail.

Voters who receive an Address Confirmation Notice and do not respond, do not vote or do not have any other voter activity through the next two consecutive general elections for Federal office are required by law to be removed from the voter rolls following the 2024 General Election.

You can respond to the 2021 Address Confirmation Notice online until December 31, 2021.

View the 2021 Address Confirmation Notice

To Respond By Mail:

Fill in all information requested on the card. (If you no longer live in Oklahoma, please indicate on the card that you have moved out of state.) Sign and date. Fold and tape Address Confirmation Notice, so that the State Election Board address is visible. Mail. (No postage necessary)

To Respond Online:

If you use the online option, do not mail the return card.

If you have questions regarding the Address Confirmation Notice process, please contact the Oklahoma State Election Board at (405) 521-2391 or info@elections.ok.gov.