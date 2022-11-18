ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma elected a new Kid Governor on Friday.

Fifth grader, Mila O’Brien has been chosen to serve as Oklahoma’s next Kid Governor.

Mila O’Brien was recently elected Oklahoma’s fifth Kid Governor® by her fellow fifth graders across the state participating in the Kid Governor® program. Oklahoma Kid Governor® is a civics curriculum overseen by the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy to boost understanding of and participation in the governing process for Oklahoma’s students.

Mila was told she was OK’s next Kid Governor during a ceremony at her school on Friday, November 18. According to Lucila Gutierrez, Oklahoma Institute of Child Advocacy (OICA) director of programs and donor engagement, Mila will be officially inaugurated in a State Capitol ceremony in 2023.

10-year-old Kid Governor-elect Mila O’Brien is the only child of Phillip and Courtney O’Brien. According to Mila’s mom, Courtney, her favorite subject in school is science, but art and music are also very high on her list of favorite subjects.

“Her Dad and I are so proud of her,” Mrs. O’Brien said. “She has always enjoyed spreading kindness and helping people in any way that she can. We are so excited to see the good things she can accomplish on this platform to improve the lives of children here in Oklahoma.”

According to officials, Kid Governor O’Brien’s primary focus is mental health awareness. She plans to work to improve the overall well-being of children in the state of Oklahoma.

Mila’s fifth grade teacher, Tina Green, oversees the Kid Governor curriculum.

“She is a bright young lady with big dreams,” Green said. “Mila loves her school, friends, and family and is always looking for ways to make the world a better place. She is an excellent choice for Kid Governor® and I cannot wait to see Mila bring her platform of youth mental health awareness to light.”

OICA CEO Joe Dorman said that OICA has sponsored Oklahoma’s Kid Governor program for the past six years.

“This year, Oklahoma became the fourth state in the national Kid Governor® program, developing a state-specific curriculum on voting and government,” Dorman said. “Mila will be Oklahoma’s fifth Kid Governor®. We are proud to be working with her as she becomes the voice of Oklahoma’s children when she takes office in 2023.”