Oklahoma elementary principal still struggling with COVID-19 effects over 5 months later

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – An Enid elementary school principal has now been stuck at home battling long-term effects from COVID-19 for over five months.

“I think last we talked was in January and we were just hoping that my body would just kind of start to heal with rest,” Scott Allen, principal of Monroe Elementary School in Enid, told KFOR on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, so far, that hasn’t happened for Allen.

“For five months, I’ve been pretty much isolated in this house,” he said.

All of that time, he’s basically been bed-ridden due to long-term effects from COVID-19.

Scott Allen

Last time News 4 spoke with him in late December, Allen was dealing with rare resting heart-rate fluctuation, bouncing from the 20s to above 170 within minutes.



“Unfortunately, most likely, I’m going to have to get a pacemaker due to the damage from COVID and I did not have any heart issues at all before I got COVID,” Allen said.

Not only that, but Allen is now using a wheelchair to get around.



“Just to limit the stress on my heart and breathing,” he said.

Unfortunately, Allen is still waiting for the green light to return to work.



“That is one of the most difficult things, is not being there for my staff and my school,” he said.

The students and staff at Monroe Elementary have been sending Allen cards and pictures, as they continue to wait for him to heal.



“One of the things that’s the most frustrating with all of this, is doctors just don’t know,” Said Allen. “The mental struggle is real but I’m going to overcome it.”

Allen has an appointment with a cardiologist on April 14th to determine whether he will need a pacemaker.