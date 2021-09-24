Oklahoma elementary school teacher arrested on child porn charge

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIXBY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Bixby say an elementary school teacher has been arrested on complaints related to child pornography.

Officials with Bixby Public Schools say the district learned that Heather Bycroft, a first-grade teacher at Bixby East Elementary, was arrested on charges related to child pornography.

At this point, the district says they do not believe any current or former Bixby students were involved in the case.

“To learn that a Bixby teacher entrusted with the safety and well-being of children may have been involved in conduct as abhorrent as what has been alleged is highly disturbing. We strongly condemn any actions on the part of an adult which endangers the mental or physical health of a child, particularly when done by someone in a position of public trust,” a statement from the district read, in part.

Bycroft has been suspended as the investigation continues.

Officials say Bycroft was in her second year of working for Bixby Public Schools.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter