Oklahoma elementary students bring celebrations to veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although Wednesday was Veteran’s Day, many celebrations were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, some elementary schools in Oklahoma decided to put a unique twist on the traditional assemblies.

Children at Tonkawa Elementary School boarded a bus and drove around to the homes of veterans in the community.

When they arrived at a home, the children would sing a song and wave American flags. If the veteran was not home, the children would leave a poster on their front door.

Also, students at Deer Creek Elementary School decided to move their Veteran’s Day assembly outdoors.

This year, veterans drove by as students waved flags

“We usually do an assembly inside and due to COVID, we couldn’t. So we were trying to still think of ways to honor veterans. We doing, also, videos and sending them out, but we wanted to do a parade in,” said Principal Laura Koehn.

