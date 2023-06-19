OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management & Homeland Security (ODEMHS) says two people died in the severe storms over the weekend.

Storms with strong winds swept through the Sooner State late Saturday/early Sunday, leaving thousands without power.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission reports 205,892 power outages statewide as of 2 p.m. Monday.

As the temperatures rise this week and power is still out for many residents, OG&E is sharing a list of locations you can go to and cool off. They want to remind customers to remember to drink water and find a cool area if possible when the high heat comes in.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed two fatalities caused by the storms in Creek and McCurtain counties.

Also in Creek County, three injuries were reported.

ODEMHS is asking residents impacted by the recent storms to report damages to their property at damage.ok.gov.