Oklahoma employee receives back wages for COVID-19 sick leave following investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma employer has paid more than $1,000 in back wages to an employee following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Investigators say KNM Holdings LLC, which operates Church’s Chicken franchise locations in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, wrongfully denied the employee’s request for paid sick leave.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division, the employee was trying to fulfill a doctor’s order to self-quarantine for two weeks due to COVID-19.

Officials say the employee’s request qualified for paid leave under the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act (EPSLA) and the Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act (EFMLEA) provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA).

Following the investigation, the company paid $1,653 in back wages to the employee.

“Employers must familiarize themselves with this new law to ensure they comply, and provide their employees the flexibility the law allows in these trying times,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Michael Speer, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “We encourage employers and workers to contact our office to learn more about their rights and responsibilities under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, or any other laws we enforce at the Wage and Hour Division. Anyone can call us confidentially and speak directly with a trained professional to have their questions answered.”

According to the department, the FFCRA helps the U.S. combat and defeat the workplace effects of the coronavirus by giving tax credits to American businesses with fewer than 500 employees either to provide employees with paid leave for the employee’s own health needs or to care for family members. The law enables employers to provide paid leave reimbursed by tax credits, while at the same time ensuring that workers are not forced to choose between their paychecks and the public health measures needed to combat the virus.

