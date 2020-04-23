Oklahoma Employment Security Commission: Unemployment claims drop for second week in a row

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission say the number of weekly unemployment claims have dropped for the second week in a row.

Officials say for the week ending in April 18, unadjusted initial claims in Oklahoma totaled 40,297, a drop of more than 14,000 from the previous adjusted week.

“The toll on our state’s economy from the energy crisis and COVID-19 related business closures are reflected in the tremendous number of Oklahomans seeking unemployment assistance,” said OESC Executive Director Robin Roberson. “While businesses look toward a phased-in reopening of our state, we’re now focused on both connecting claimants with the relief they need and helping them re-enter the job market.”

Officials say they will begin issuing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance next week to individuals who don’t qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits.

“Independent contractors, gig workers and other self-employed individuals eligible for PUA will have applications processed within a few days,” Roberson said. “We’re making the final changes to our platform to begin issuing PUA relief for COVID-19 related job loss and business closure. We’ve made it easier for these applicants by permitting them to apply for this relief directly.”

If a PUA eligible claimant goes back to work as the state reopens, they will still receive backdated unemployment benefits to when their COVID-19 related job loss or business closure occurred.

If a claimant returns to work full-time, they should keep their unemployment claim open with OESC and not certify a weekly claim. If they return part-time, a claimant may continue to certify their weekly claim and must report all gross earnings for the week to potentially receive a partial benefit. Eligibility for continued benefits is determined on the circumstances of each individual claimant.