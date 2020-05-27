Oklahoma Employment Security Commission votes for new interim director

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission continues to work through thousands of unemployment claims during the COVID-19 crisis, the agency now has a new interim executive director.

Last week, Robin Roberson resigned from her position as the executive director of the agency.

Roberson held the position for just two months before the coronavirus pandemic spread to the state in March.

Now, it seems the agency has a new interim executive director.

The board announced that Shelley Zumwalt will take over as the new interim director of OESC.

As thousands of Oklahomans were left out of work during the shelter-at-home orders, many have complained about the slow response from OESC regarding unemployment benefits.

The state’s unemployment rate went from below 3% in March to 13.7% in April.

Source: State of Oklahoma website