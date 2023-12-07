OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — On Thursday, the Oklahoma Ethics Commission announced the appointment of Lee Anne Bruce Boone as its fourth Executive Director since the commission’s creation in 1990.

Bruce Boone currently serves as the Chief Accountability Officer with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, where she coordinates audits and investigations, while also performing risk management review for the department.

“Striving to ensure accountability to ethical guidelines takes a measured approach, and by working proactively to establish a customer-service oriented workforce we will help to educate those regulated by the Ethics Commission,” said Bruce Boone.

“This is a critical role to all Oklahomans to ensure rules for the ethical conduct of campaigns and the public actions of state officials and employees are enforced, but with fairness and a focus on proactive continuous improvement.”

Bruce Boone will replace current Director Ashley Kemp on Jan. 4, 2024. Kemp has served as Executive Director of the Ethics Commission since her unanimous appointment by the commission in 2016.

Kemp submitted her resignation back in July 2023, claiming that a lack of state funding made enforcing ethics laws difficult, according to Oklahoma Voice.