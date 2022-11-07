OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma event center breaks its biggest event record since 2013!

The Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City surpassed its milestone of the most concert events ever held in one year on Friday, November 4 with Greta Van Fleet, which was the 30th show of 2022.

This has been the first full calendar year of events for the NBA arena since 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

Officials say Oklahoma events are quickly becoming competitive in building a reputation within the market.

“Two big contributors to this success are the team booking the shows and the residents buying tickets,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

From Elton John to Kevin Hart, events at the Paycom Center include record-breaking numbers of music concerts and comedians.

Highlights from 2022 include numerous big names in the music world:

The year’s concert lineup kicked off in January with one of the biggest tours of the year when Elton John performed for a sold-out crowd as part of his farewell tour.

First-time headliner Morgan Wallen sells out March date.

In June, Paycom Center hosted a full house for Andrea Bocelli’s first-ever show in the state of Oklahoma.

Kendrick Lamar launched his world tour with a sold-out show in July.

My Chemical Romance headlined their first American arena show in over a decade with a sold-out show in August.

Legendary rock band, Pearl Jam, which was initially scheduled pre-pandemic and spent 970 days on sale, performed a memorable sold-out show in September.

Just recently, Oklahoma native Reba played her first-ever headlining arena show in Oklahoma City, also to a sold-out crowd.

“We’ve seen the touring industry come back bigger and better than ever,” says Paycom Center General Manager Chris Semrau.

The Paycom Center anticipates ending the year with 37 concert events as 2022 marks the arena’s 20-Year Anniversary.

Several shows have already been announced for 2023, including Oklahoma-native Blake Shelton and country hit-maker Thomas Rhett, and many more to come.

For more up to date information on concert scheduling go here.