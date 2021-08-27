Oklahoma ex-police officer sentenced to 15 years for child sex abuse

Bradley Goodin

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Federal court documents show a former Oklahoma police officer has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child.

Former Bristow officer Bradley Don Goodin was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Tulsa.

Goodin was an officer at the time of the abuse, but has not been employed by the Bristow department since November 2019 when he was arrested on warrants for three counts of lewd molestation and two counts of child sexual abuse.

As part of a plea agreement additional charges of sex abuse and a weapons charge were dismissed and Goodin avoided a potential life in prison sentence.

