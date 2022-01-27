MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – The state of Oklahoma has carried out another execution.

On Thursday morning, the death sentence of 46-year-old Donald Grant was carried out.

His time of death was 10:16 a.m.

Grant was convicted of killing Brenda McElyea and Suzette Smith in July of 2001 at the La Quinta Inn in Del City where they worked.

Grant confessed to the murders. He told police he wanted the hotel’s money to bond his girlfriend out of jail and he didn’t want to leave any witnesses.

Back in November, the state pardon and parole board denied Grant’s request for clemency.

News 4 spoke with Grant over the phone a few months ago.

“You can’t stop me. I will be gone momentarily, and I’ll be back with a vengeance and coming back stronger,” he said.

He also told News 4 he fears his execution will be botched.

“I do have concerns that I’m going to be botched,” Said Grant. “It has been told to me two or three different occasions, I will be botched.”

In February, the constitutionality of Oklahoma’s execution protocol will be challenged in federal court.

Last year, during the state’s first execution in nearly seven years, media witnesses said death row inmate John Grant vomited and convulsed after the first drug in the three-drug lethal injection cocktail, Midazolam, was administered.

The next execution, of Bigler Stouffer, was described as going smoothly.

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office released the following statement:

“The State’s execution of Donald Grant was carried out with zero complications at 10:16 this morning. Justice is now served for Brenda McElyea, Felecia Suzette Smith, and the people of Oklahoma.”