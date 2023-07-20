McALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma death row inmate Jemaine Cannon was executed Thursday morning at the State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Cannon’s time of death was 10:13 a.m., July 20.

When asked if he had any last words, Cannon said, “Yes. I confess with my mouth and believe in my heart that God raised Jesus from the dead, therefore I am saved. Thank you.”

“I really didn’t expect an apology,” said Shaya Duncan, Sharonda Clark’s younger sister. “He hasn’t been apologetic throughout the whole thing, so his last words was not a surprise.”

“He died in his peace. Unfortunately, my mom did not have that opportunity,” said Yehshen White-Hicks, Sharonda Clark’s daughter. “He was allowed to say his goodbyes, read lips, give thumbs up – it was peaceful for him.”

According to officials, Jemaine Cannon’s last meal included:

Vernors ginger ale

Cherry pie

Chicken breast

Sliced brisket

Seasoned fries

Fried okra

Sweet and smoky beans

“I don’t necessarily want to use the word justice, but I do feel like justice was rendered in the way it should have been,” said White-Hicks. “There is no justice for replacing a life or taking a life, however, it was what was necessary.”

Sharonda Clark. Image courtesy Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Jemaine M. Cannon was sentenced to death for the murder of 20-year-old mother of two, Sharonda Clark in February 1995.

State prosecutors say Cannon repeatedly stabbed Clark in the throat and chest at her apartment in Tulsa, leaving her with multiple defensive wounds and severed jugular and carotid artery.

Cannon was staying with Clark after escaping from an Oklahoma Department of Corrections community work center in southwest Oklahoma while serving a 15-year sentence for severely beating an 18-year-old woman in 1990.

Cannon was eventually apprehended in Flint, Michigan.

Cannon has maintained that he killed Clark as an act of self-defense, while prosecutors say it was another act in a pattern of violence against women.

Cannon was sentenced to death in 1996.

His execution date was originally set for March 9, 2023, before it was pushed to July 20 after Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s motion to delay executions was approved by a district judge in January.

In June, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denied clemency for Cannon in a 3-2 vote.

“Justice was finally served this morning for Sharonda Clark with the execution of her murderer. My hope is that today’s action can bring some measure of peace for Sharonda’s two daughters, as well as her other family members and friends who loved her. Oklahoma Attorney General, Gentner Drummond