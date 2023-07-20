McALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – The state carried out its second execution in 2023 at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary at 10:13 a.m. Thursday.

“We can now easily breathe,” said Yeh-Shen White-Hicks, the victim’s daughter.

Sharonda Clark. Image courtesy Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

In 1995, Sharonda Clark was found dead in her Tulsa apartment, where Jemaine Cannon was staying after he escaped from a Oklahoma Department of Corrections work center.

At the time, he was already serving a 15 year sentence for brutally beating another woman in 1990.

Investigators said Clark, a 20-year-old mother of two, had numerous stabs to the chest and neck. Prosecutors said she suffered.

“He died in his peace, unfortunately my mom did not have that opportunity,” said White-Hicks.

Cannon claimed he was defending himself when he murdered Clark, after she came after him with a knife. However, prosecutors said they couldn’t find any defensive wounds.

Advocates blame Cannon’s violence on his abusive childhood.

Prosecutors said while her two children waited for hours at daycare, Cannon changed is clothes, locked the door to the apartment, and ran to Michigan.

He was found, extradited back to Oklahoma, then sentenced to death in 1996.

On Thursday, witnesses said Cannon searched the witness room.

“He found the people that he knew and gave repeated eye contact with them,” said JC Hallman with The Baffler Magazine. “It was as though he was comforting them.”

“His last words were ‘Yes, I confess with my mouth and I believe in my heart that God raised Jesus from the dead. Therefore, I am saved,'” said Sean Murphy with the Associated Press.

Clark’s daughter was asked what she would tell her mother Thursday if she could.

“I would start by saying ‘We did it. We did it. We were your voice. We stood for you when you could not stand. We continue to fight your fight when you could no longer, so I would say she was not defeated,'” said White-Hicks.

Cannon’s last meal consisted of a two-liter Vernor’s Ginger Ale, 1/2lb. of chicken breast, 1/4lb. of sliced brisket, seasoned fries, fried okra, sweet and smoky beans, and a cherry pie.

The execution of Anthony Sanchez is set for September 21, 2023.