Oklahoma extends deadline for nursing homes, long-term care facilities to apply for CARES grants

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-term care facilities and nursing homes in Oklahoma will have a little longer to apply for CARES Act funding.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced a one-month extension for long-term care facilities and nursing homes to apply for a CARES Act grant to mitigate the presence of COVID-19 in facilities

“Governor Stitt and OSDH prioritized these critical CARES Act funds to continue to help Oklahoma’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities operate safely while keeping residents connected with their loved ones during the pandemic,” said Interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye, MD. “The grant process is simple and straightforward, and we urge facilities to get their applications in before August 31 in order to be eligible.”

Officials say the facilities can apply for funding to cover the expense of infection disease support, PPE supplies, and other expenses related to COVID-19.

The deadline for this grant program is now Aug. 31, and applications are available online.

So far, about 66% of the state’s long-term care facilities and nursing homes have applied for a CARES Act grant since June 30.

