OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Blame is being pointed in several directions by the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, which could have extradited Kameron Jenkins in June before he would be involved in October’s deadly shootout on I-35.

The shooting happened last Wednesday, October 4t, when Cleveland County deputy, Sean Steadman, started chasing Kameron Jenkins while working as part of the drug intervention task force in Garvin County.

A chase began after Jenkins wouldn’t pull over and shots rang out between Jenkins and Steadman.

Jenkins fled the scene and the week-long search began, but no evidence was found.

The search for a suspect ended when 25-year-old Jenkins’s body was found Tuesday morning near the original site of the shooting.

Looking back, the whole shootout might not have happened if it wasn’t for miscommunication.

On May 25 of this year, Jenkins had a Miscellaneous (MI) warrant out for his arrest on the charge of procuring prostitution.

Then on June 4, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office stated they found him in their county and arrested him for his MI Warrant.

“Well after April 2022 we never picked up someone out-of-state on an MI Warrant,” said Aaron Brillbeck of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

He said that according to an email sent in 2022 from then-District Attorney David Prater, they weren’t allowed to go out of state and pick up a suspect on an MI Warrant. They could only do that if the Oklahoma DA changed it to a Criminal Felony (CF) Warrant.

“The way that it works is we’re going to go by the most recent opinion that we’ve gotten. And the most recent opinion was the one that came down from David Prater all the way back in 2022,” said Brillbeck.

However, Jenkins’s charge would change from an MI to a Criminal Felony while in Dallas. Brillbeck said that happened around June 20, but that they were never told about it.

“It would be incumbent at that point on the agency who has custody of them to contact us, to let us know,” said Brillbeck.

Prater told KFOR that isn’t the case. He said that the Sheriff’s Office should be calling to check on warrants to see if they’ve changed to Criminal Felonies and if they had, then go and extradite them.