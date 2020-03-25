Oklahoma faith leaders team up for ‘Statewide Day of Prayer’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is calling for a statewide day of prayer.

Stitt issued a proclamation declaring Thursday, March 26 a ‘Statewide Day of Prayer’ for all Oklahomans impacted by COVID-19.

The governor has called for Oklahoma faith leaders to unite together at a special prayer and worship event titled “Let Hope Rise: Together In Prayer for Oklahoma.”

In-person attendance will not be allowed in accordance with current social distancing guidelines.

“I know this is an uncertain or anxious time for many Oklahomans right now,” said Gov. Stitt. “That is why I believe it is important we join together as a state and pray for God’s blessing, protection and strength as we face a challenge that is unprecedented in its scope.”

The event will feature:

Transformation Church Pastor Michael Todd

Life.Church Pastors Craig and Amy Groeschel

Woodlake Church Pastor Jamie Austin

People’s Church Pastor Herbert Cooper

Victory Church Pastors Paul Daugherty and Sharon Daugherty

Chaplain of the Oklahoma House of Representatives Dr. Joel Harder

Battle Creek Church Pastor Alex Himaya

Southern Hills Baptist Church OKC Pastor Doug Melton

Guts Church Pastor Bill Scheer.

“Prayer is not our last resort, but our first response,” said Michael Todd. “We believe our faith is more important now than it has ever been. Everyone needs an anchor during this turbulent time and that is what prayer is for us.”

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and will air live on all Oklahoma television stations and be streamed online.

“We believe the Church isn’t a building. It’s the people who gather together in worship. Even though we can’t meet in person right now, we’ll continue to use technology to meet online,” added Craig Groeschel. “As we see God move in incredible ways through churches across our state and around the world, we have faith that He will draw even more people to Him in this uncertain time. We have hope because we know our God is good and He’s still in control. ”