Oklahoma families eager to participate in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial for children

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Moderna has just opened vaccine trials for children between the ages of 6 months and 11 years old.

Already, a multitude of local families are stepping up, saying they’d like to take part.

“It would be really nice to know that he’s protected against this virus so we can get back to our normal lives,” said Dr. Donna Tyungu, the mother of a sweet, nearly 2-year-old boy.

She’s also an infectious disease specialist at OU Children’s is seeing the consequences COVID-19 has had on children in our state firsthand.

Some have been hospitalized with the disease. Others have been asymptomatic, at first.

“Then four to six weeks later, develop rash and fever and all the consequences of MIS-C that can lead to cardiac dysfunction later,” Tyungu said.

But hope arrived this week when she learned Moderna is starting trials for children ages 6 months to 11-years-old.

“I got extremely excited,” Tyungu said.

She’s one of the growing list of parents hopeful their young child will be able to take part in the trial.

“People have been contacting us for weeks and weeks asking if we’re doing this study, so there’s a lot of interest from Oklahomans to be able to participate in this phase of the trial and I’d love to make it happen for them. We just don’t have it yet,” said Carlos Blanco, the President and CEO of The Lynn Institute in OKC.

The Lynn Institute is the only site in the state to have done Moderna trials, ranging from adults to adolescents. Currently, they have close to 300 participants in the adolescent trial.

“We could have probably put three times that number in if we had the slots to do so,” Blanco said.

Blanco says they are one of 100 sites in the running to take part in this next phase of the trial.

Parents, like Dr. Tyungu, are ready to sign up and get their kids back to a more normal childhood.

“He really has, he has missed out on so much,” said Tyungu.

Moderna’s CEO estimates this two-part study will take about a year to complete.