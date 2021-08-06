Oklahoma families gearing up for tax-free weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The school year is just around the corner, and parents are working to save a little bit of money before sending those students back to class.

Oklahoma families can head to stores across the state to participate in the state’s annual sales tax holiday beginning on Friday, Aug. 6.

Officials say qualified items will be sold without a sales tax beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug.6.

The tax-free holiday will end Sunday, Aug. 8 at 11:59 p.m.

According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission, clothing and footwear less than $100 will be tax-free during the event.

Some of the items that have been tax exempt in the past include the following:

Aprons, household and shop

Athletic supporters

Baby receiving blankets

Bathing suits and caps

Beach capes and coats

Belts and suspenders

Boots

Coats and jackets

Costumes

Diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers

Ear muffs

Footlets

Formal wear

Garters and garter belts

Girdles

Gloves and mittens for general use

Hats and caps

Hosiery

Insoles for shoes

Lab coats

Neckties

Overshoes

Pantyhose

Rainwear

Rubber pants

Sandals

Scarves

Shoes and shoe laces

Slippers

Sneakers

Socks and stockings

Steel toed shoes

Underwear

Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic

Wedding apparel.

However, the tax-free promotion does not apply to accessories or “special clothing or footwear primarily designed for athletic activity or protective use that is not normally worn except when used for athletic activity or protective use, or to the rental of clothing or footwear.”

Other items that are not exempt from taxes include jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and rental clothing or footwear.