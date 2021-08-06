Oklahoma families gearing up for tax-free weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The school year is just around the corner, and parents are working to save a little bit of money before sending those students back to class.
Oklahoma families can head to stores across the state to participate in the state’s annual sales tax holiday beginning on Friday, Aug. 6.
Officials say qualified items will be sold without a sales tax beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug.6.
The tax-free holiday will end Sunday, Aug. 8 at 11:59 p.m.
According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission, clothing and footwear less than $100 will be tax-free during the event.
Some of the items that have been tax exempt in the past include the following:
- Aprons, household and shop
- Athletic supporters
- Baby receiving blankets
- Bathing suits and caps
- Beach capes and coats
- Belts and suspenders
- Boots
- Coats and jackets
- Costumes
- Diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers
- Ear muffs
- Footlets
- Formal wear
- Garters and garter belts
- Girdles
- Gloves and mittens for general use
- Hats and caps
- Hosiery
- Insoles for shoes
- Lab coats
- Neckties
- Overshoes
- Pantyhose
- Rainwear
- Rubber pants
- Sandals
- Scarves
- Shoes and shoe laces
- Slippers
- Sneakers
- Socks and stockings
- Steel toed shoes
- Underwear
- Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic
- Wedding apparel.
However, the tax-free promotion does not apply to accessories or “special clothing or footwear primarily designed for athletic activity or protective use that is not normally worn except when used for athletic activity or protective use, or to the rental of clothing or footwear.”
Other items that are not exempt from taxes include jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and rental clothing or footwear.