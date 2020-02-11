Oklahoma family devastated after son found murdered in apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -- An Oklahoma City family is searching for answers after a 22-year-old man was found dead inside his apartment.

"Every time I saw him, he'd light up the room," Jamie Powers told News 4.

With tears streaming down her face, a heartbroken Powers told News 4 about her 22-year-old son, Patrick Parker.

"We don't know anything and that's what hurts more than anything, is not knowing," Powers said.

Right now, Powers says she doesn't know who took her son's life last week, or why.

Patrick's brother and roommate, James Parker, made the gut-wrenching discovery.

"I just saw him laying there and there was blood everywhere. I had no idea what was going on. I just saw him there and I called 911 immediately," James Parker said. "It wasn't until later that we found out that someone had shot him."

James said along with discovering his brother's body inside their apartment, he also noticed a few things were missing.

"They took his guitars and his game system. They took my game system and it was just stupid stuff. Stuff that shouldn't of, it's not worth somebody's life over that stuff," James said.

As police work on filling in the blanks, Patrick's family is hoping and praying anyone who knows something will come forward.

"I'm never going to get to hug my son again. Knowing that I'm never going to see his smile anymore," Powers said. "Never going to get to hear 'I love you, mom.'"

If you have information that could lead to an arrest, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)-297-1200