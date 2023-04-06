OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are many ways to say thank you, but for an Oklahoma family whose heart and soul has been in the food industry, they knew the only way to show gratitude for saving their loved one’s life is to pay it forward — with a BBQ feast.

“I said to them, ‘I’ll tell you what, [if] you get me through this deal and I’ll feed the whole place,'” said Danny Head.

Mr. Head is alive today, and he credits the Oklahoma Heart Hospital South staff members for saving his life.

In October 2022, he suffered a heart attack and needed open heart surgery.

“I think we recognize that we’re all in it for the right reason, which is to help people and to try to make sure their needs are met,” said John Harvey, M.D. with the Oklahoma Heart Hospital South.

Mr. Head told KFOR the care and attention he received were one of the many reasons he wanted to give.

The entire hospital ate for free Thursday.

“It takes everybody in this hospital for what my dad’s care was,” said C.R. Head. “It didn’t matter if the person who washed him, swept the floor or opened his chest. That’s why we said we’re going to feed everybody.”

The Head family is known for its generosity. It isn’t the first time they have fed a lot of people.

Last year, they served nearly 4,000 meals to people living in Ponca City and surrounding towns.

But this time, it was personal.

The hospital’s care touched Mr. Head’s heart in more ways than one.

“It takes from the top to the bottom,” said Head. “And somebody around here understands that.”

Learn more about Head Country Bar-B-Q or Danny’s BBQ HQ on their websites.