Oklahoma family looking for answers one year after teen’s murder

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – For almost a year, an Oklahoma family has been searching for answers after their loved one was gunned down at a local apartment complex.

In September of 2020, officers were called to the Midwest Territory Apartments after residents heard gunshots in the area.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they found a teenager lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to OU Medical Center, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officials say the victim was identified as 17-year-old Star Spencer High School student Kerry Allen, who also went by Kerry Laskey.

“We’re pleading to the public, if you know something, if you see something, say something,” Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes said in 2020.

Local financial institutions and family members worked together to offer a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

“You’re talking about a 17-year-old whose life was completely ahead of him and now his life has been taken away by somebody that we can’t identify,” Clabes said.

This weekend, friends and family members gathered to remember Laskey’s life as they continue to seek justice.

“The day that they had murdered my son, they murdered me too, but I’m still living with the pain,” said Quintilla Wallace, Laskey’s mother.

Over the weekend, Laskey’s parents organized a gathering of friends and family at their son’s grave site.

“He had a heart of gold and that was my angel. That was our angel and he didn’t deserve this, “ said Wallace.

Saturday would have been his 18th birthday.

“He would have been 18 today, and stepping into manhood of course. That is a big chunk taken away from us,” said Laskey’s stepdad, Johnny Wallace.

The former Star Spencer student athlete was also honored by his high school principal. The diploma that he was on track to receive was given to his parents over the weekend.

“My son’s death is a message to all of the black youth here in America. We are seeking unity with our people. We don’t need no more black on black killings. We don’t need no more hurting ourselves in any way form or fashion,” said Johnny Wallace.

“They killed him physically, but they killed us mentally,” said Quintilla Wallace.

The family says they are desperate for answers and closure.

“We gotta do better or this going to continue to happen. We gotta do better as a community,” said Johnny Wallace.

Anyone with information can contact the Midwest City Police Department at 739-1306 or 739-1388.