Oklahoma family loses home days before Christmas

MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – Fire crews in Pottawatomie County are investigating after a fire destroyed a family’s home just days before Christmas.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, firefighters in McLoud found flames shooting through the roof of a garage near S.E. 119th and Pottawatomie County Road.

Officials say the nearest fire hydrant was about two miles away.

McLoud firefighters called Oklahoma City firefighters for help containing the blaze.

No one was injured in the fire, but the home was a total loss.

At this point, the cause of the fire is under investigation.