Oklahoma family loses home days before Christmas

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – Fire crews in Pottawatomie County are investigating after a fire destroyed a family’s home just days before Christmas.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, firefighters in McLoud found flames shooting through the roof of a garage near S.E. 119th and Pottawatomie County Road.

Officials say the nearest fire hydrant was about two miles away.

McLoud firefighters called Oklahoma City firefighters for help containing the blaze.

No one was injured in the fire, but the home was a total loss.

At this point, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter