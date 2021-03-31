Oklahoma family mourns loss of young mother as OSBI investigates her homicide

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide after a 23-year-old mother was found dead.

“Good, bad or indifferent, she was a beautiful mess,” said Faithe Ely’s mother, Amanda Langston. “A lot of people would turn to her [and] her short little self.”

Faithe’s loved ones are choosing to remember her free spirit, creativity and spunk.

“That’s how we will keep her alive, is to share stories with her kids as they get older about who she was,” said Langston. “Faithe didn’t sit still. She had places to go and people to see. She had people’s lives to get involved with.”

Investigators said Ely was found dead along the road in Seminole County Sunday night. Now, they’re searching for anyone who drove along Highway 56, between 270 & Sasakwa from 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Agents are also searching for a light-colored pickup, believed to be driving down the same stretch of road that night.

Faithe Ely

In Oklahoma City, The family’s grief is now doubled. They told KFOR Faithe’s brother Steven died in a car accident nearly nine months to the day of her death.

“They were both the two oldest. They were very close,” said Faithe’s mother. “I believe firmly that they are now together with Jesus. They’re okay.”

Now the family is hoping to gain support through a GoFundMe. Their goal is to bring Faithe home and pay her final bills. The GoFundMe page is at gofund.me/ddd41728.

In the meantime, Faithe’s family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

“Why? What happened? Who?” asked Langston. “We would rather have the whole picture, to know how and why she’s so quickly gone from us. That will help us with our own grieving and healing.”

Faithe Ely leaves behind a toddler and a six-year-old child.

Faithe Ely

Here are two surveillance videos that capture footage of the light-colored pickup and trailer passing by a gas station:

Please call (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov if you have information that will help OSBI agents with the investigation. You can remain anonymous..