Oklahoma family offers reward for lead as investigators still search for answers in father of 4’s death

HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City metro widow is now offering money out of her own pocket in order to find answers about who killed her husband. Steve Courtemanche was found shot to death inside his home a little over a month ago in Harrah.

The family tells KFOR they won’t sit in the dark quietly, and that if offering money will get someone with information to come forward then they’re more than willing. They believe someone out there may know something about who killed Courtemanche.

“All we know is the front door was kicked in [and that] it was a home invasion,” said his sister-in-law Rita Griffin.

Just over a month after Courtemanche was found dead in a pool of blood, his loved ones still have no idea why he was killed.

The shock of seeing the 64-year-old father of four lifeless in his home on the 21300 block of East Reno Avenue is still fresh.

“This has hurt our family so bad and taken away a life that he had many years ahead of him,” said Griffin. “The family is just heartbroken, mad, sad, and just can’t get over somebody doing this to our family and to him.”

He was looking forward to his next chapter, just 30 days away from retiring as a Tinker Air Force Base inventory specialist.

They’re offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who killed Courtemanche.

Investigators tell the family they have no motives or persons of interests yet.

The only clues were a kicked-in front door, spent shell casings in the hallway outside of his room, one live round, and a small magazine for a handgun.

The family is hoping the reward will bring them the answers they seek.

“To find out why? Who did this? Why it happened? Why did they go in there?” Griffin explained.

KFOR checked in with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Monday and the said the case is still under investigation.

The family is also hosting a benefit at Charlie’s Bar and Grill in Choctaw on November 13. A percentage of the proceeds will be added to the $5,000 reward to increase it.