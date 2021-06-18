Oklahoma family prays for recovery after woman critically injured in wreck

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a phone call no parent ever wants to receive.

“She’s breathing but she’s not responding,” said Susie Neash, “I mean, I was … lost it.”

Neash’s daughter, Alecia, was in a terrible wreck Monday near I-40 and Martin Luther King.

Alecia was rushed into surgery at OU Health with life threatening injuries and has been battling in the ICU ever since.

Less than a month ago, she was walking across the stage at OU’s graduation.

“I’m a strong Christian, but I’ll tell you what, when it’s your baby, it’s a whole different thing,” said Neash.

Alecia is still unconscious and is dealing with swelling in her brain.

While her family waits for healing, they pray.

“Lord send us a sign,” said Neash.

That sign came in the form of a nurse.

“There’s this nurse out in the hall, and she’s like, ‘Come here,'” said Neash.

The nurse told Susie that she saw the wreck and called 911.

Later, the woman woke up in the middle of the night and felt she needed to pray for the victim.

When the nurse got to work, some flowers needed to be delivered to a patient’s room. The patient was Alecia, the same victim from the wreck.

“I actually saw her this morning, and we just hugged and hugged, and I said thank you,” said Neash.

Now, she’s found an unlikely friend in a time of so much unknown.

Despite the fear, Alecia’s family is holding on to hope and their faith.

“Waiting for her to come home because I know she will and I believe that, and I want everybody else to believe it,” said Neash.

If you would like to help Alecia’s family, you can donate here.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has not released an official cause of this crash.

Neash says the driver of a box truck fell asleep behind the wheel.