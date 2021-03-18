Oklahoma family reunited with missing Bible that was stolen in theft ring

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been reunited with a sentimental item, thanks to to the hard work of police officers and a story about a massive theft ring.

Earlier this month, law enforcement officers with the Dibble Police Department, Blanchard Police Department, McClain County Sheriff’s Office, and the Grady County Sheriff’s Office stumbled upon a treasure trove of illegal drugs and stolen guns.

“They had everything hidden behind the trailer where you couldn’t see it from the road,” said Grady County Undersheriff Phil Blevins.

Officers stumbled on stolen motorcycles, stolen ATVs, stolen Polarises, stolen trailers and stolen flatbeds.

“Every gun we found, every rifle, every shotgun, every pistol was not only fully loaded, but had the ammo in the pipe to shoot,” said Undersheriff Blevins.

As part of the investigation, the Grady County Sheriff’s Office took custody of the stolen property.

However, investigators unknowingly left behind a family Bible in a bin with piles of discarded paperwork.

Family Bible left behind at crime scene

Earlier this week, KFOR’s Ali Meyer reported on the bust and aired video of the Bible on the ground.

As it turns out, a family friend of the Hendrix family was watching the report and noticed the name written on the front page, Steve Hendrix.

Immediately, the friend called Steve Hendrix.

Unbeknownst to investigators in Grady County, the family Bible had been stolen from a storage unit, along with other sensitive paperwork.

During the noon broadcast, Hendrix called KFOR to inquire about the Bible. He says he gave the Bible to his mother, Grace Cloud, in 1964.

Steve Hendrix picking up family Bible from KFOR studios

On Wednesday, Hendrix fought back tears when he came to the KFOR/KAUT studios to be reunited with his long lost Bible.

He says he is thankful for KFOR’s coverage of the story, and for the law enforcement agencies who are on the case of the stolen property.