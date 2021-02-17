Oklahoma family saves pair of calves from frigid conditions by bringing them inside the farmhouse

GORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Farmers and ranchers are braving the cold and going to great lengths to protect their livestock in these extreme temperatures.

That includes a family in Gore, Oklahoma that welcomed some calves in desperate need – into their home.

A typical day was interrupted when Meredith Hunt’s husband and his grandfather came in from tending the herd.

“I heard some commotion in the garage and I went out to check it out and they were bringing these almost completely frozen baby calves in,” she said.

The Hunts quickly realized it was too cold in the garage – so they brought two of the babies in the house.

“You could put your finger in their mouth and it was just ice cold,” Meredith told News 4.

So they began using blow-dryers, towels and blankets to try to warm them up.

One perked up quickly and moved to the garage, the other needed an overnight stay inside.

“I never thought I would have a cow in the house – especially overnight but you would do anything basically to try to save a life,” said Hunt.

The next morning – he felt better.

The Hunts named him “Lucky.”

“Because he was so lucky to be alive and we were praying that they would both make it and thankfully they both have and they’re doing well now,” Meredith said.

Hunt’s grandfather-in-law is in his 80s – still dedicated to caring for cattle in the cold with the younger generation.

“Keep them well-fed, hydrated, break the frozen ponds and to keep these new babies that are being born alive and well,” said Meredith.

But they’ve never faced conditions like this – or brought calves in the house – until now.

“I think ranchers all over are really struggling right now and they need our prayers,” Meredith said.

Both calves have graduated to living in the garage with an abundant supply of hay and T.L.C.

They’re doing just fine.