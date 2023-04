WELLSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A Lincoln County family is desperate to find their missing pet.

Willis is not your typical four-legged friend, he’s a young kangaroo!

His owners say he escaped his cage Monday night and hasn’t been seen since.

Images courtesy Kimberly Aguero.

Willis was last seen near Highway 177 and 950 Rd. in Wellston.

The family says Willis is not tame, so if you spot him do not try to capture him yourself.

Instead, call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 405-258-1191.