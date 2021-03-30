Oklahoma family searching for answers after grandmother’s body found

NEW LIMA, Okla. (KFOR) – The family of a missing woman is planning her funeral, days after finding her naked and decomposed body just feet from her home. They told KFOR her body had not been there when investigators previously searched the area.

“I actually believe someone brought her back and I’m glad they did,” said Tresha Jackson-Goss. “Anybody that does anything to someone like that, they’re not human. They’re animals, because she didn’t bother anyone.”

Ruth Louie

One of Ruth Louie’s relatives said he was driving by her home and spotted something by the fence.

“I went over there to look and see what it was and I noticed it was my auntie over there in the bushes,” said Myron Manuel Louie. “To find her like that, it’s just horrible.”

The family said investigators and family had searched the land by Ruth’s home up and down with no results.

The family told KFOR they believe foul play may have been involved in her disappearance.

“I believe somebody had her, and took her, and threw her over the fence,” said Cora Lee Louie, Ruth’s younger sister. “She would fight. I mean, she looked frail and everything, but she would fight.”

Ruth Louie. Credit: OSBI

The family said Ruth’s favorite past time was to walk around. Her family believes the person responsible may have picked her up during one of those strolls.

“And I tried to tell her ‘please don’t walk, please don’t walk,” said her sister. “And she usually wouldn’t ride with people she didn’t know, so it was a shock when this happened.”

This picture released by OSBI last month was in an effort to track down this man driving a white Nissan for questioning. Investigators wanted to know whether he knew anything about Louie or her whereabouts.

The family told KFOR the man had been questioned and cleared with investigators.

Now Ruth’s family is hoping someone comes forward.

“Whoever this is, imagine this being your mother,” said Jackson-Goss. “How would you feel?”