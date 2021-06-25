Oklahoma family still searching for answers in young mother’s death

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma family is still searching for answers related to the death of a young mother in Seminole County.

Investigators say 23-year-old Faithe Ely was found dead along a road in Seminole County in March.

The mother of two was found dead along Hwy 56 near Wewoka around 8:30 p.m. on March 28. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents and Seminole County investigators said she was hit and killed by a car.

Agents are also searching for a light-colored pickup, believed to be driving in the area of Hwy 56, between 270 and Sasakwa around 8 p.m. on March 28.

Faithe Ely

In the meantime, Faithe’s family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

“Why? What happened? Who?” Amanda Langston, Ely’s mother, told KFOR in March. “We would rather have the whole picture, to know how and why she’s so quickly gone from us. That will help us with our own grieving and healing.”

When KFOR asked how her six-year-old daughter and three-year-old son were doing, Langston’s eyes filled with tears.

“They’re asking ‘Why? Where is she? Why isn’t she coming home? Why hasn’t she picked them up? Why hasn’t she called?'” she said. “They don’t understand. They’re too little and we don’t have the answers that they’re going to want to know when they’re able to understand. We need to have those answers.”

Faithe Ely

