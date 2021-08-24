Oklahoma family still seeking answers after woman’s 1984 disappearance

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – It has been almost 40 years, but an Oklahoma family says it is still searching for answers related to a loved one’s disappearance.

According to officials with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, 17-year-old Sandy Rea was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 19, 1984.

Witnesses say Rea called several people from a payphone, asking for a ride.

Eventually, she was picked up at the Windsor Bowling Alley in Shawnee, but it is not known who picked her up or where they went.

She was never heard from again.

At the time of her disappearance, she was 17-years-old, standing 5’11” tall with light brown hair and brown eyes. She has freckles and the top of her right ear bends down.

37 years after her disappearance, investigators are still searching for answers.

Photo of Sandy Rea before she disappeared, photo of what Sandy might look like today.

If you have any information about Sandy, you are asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Shawnee Police Department at (405) 273-2121.