Oklahoma family struggles to pay for funeral of 14-year-old shot and killed in Guthrie

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The mother of the 14-year-old boy shot Sunday evening in Guthrie spoke out about her son Monday.

Antwoine Watson was shot multiple times Sunday evening. A family member tried to drive him to a hospital and flagged down an ambulance on the way but he didn’t make it.

“Antwoine didn’t deserve to die,” said Watson’s mother, Dorothy Shea.

The teen’s mother reminisced a little Monday night as KFOR spoke to her.

“That’s Antwoine when he was little bitty with his papa in the pool,” she said showing pictures of Watson in a scrap book. “That’s him and his daddy.”

Shea looked over the pictures and gave a glimpse into the young man’s life, just one day after his death.

“He was like the most bestest basketball player, the greatest football player,” she said. “I’m just really trying to get his name out there. Let everybody know how good of a kid he was.”

The call no mother ever wants to receive came in around 5 o’clock Sunday evening.

“I was worried, I was scared,” Shea said.

“We received a call that there was a shooting victim in the 500 block of West Noble,” said Sgt. Anthony Gibbs with the Guthrie Police Department.

Watson was actually shot multiple times about a mile and a half away from that location. A family member tried driving him to the hospital and flagged down an ambulance on the way.

“Unfortunately, the juvenile had died on the scene even with all the medical care they were able to give,” Gibbs said.

Police said they identified a person of interest, which was another teenager who lives in Guthrie. They brought him in for questioning. Police confirmed later on Monday that no one was being detained in Watson’s death at the time. This made Shea too scared to even show her face on camera.

“Very scary, there’s some child out there running around who shot my son,” she said. “We don’t know who’s safe and who’s not safe.”

Now, Shea and her family are forced to front the money for a funeral for her teenage son, gone far too soon.

“I’m just trying to give him the best funeral that he could possibly have,” she said.

Police have not released any additional details on the shooting since it is under investigation.

You can help Antwoine’s family with funeral expenses on this GoFundMe.