Oklahoma family’s grief turns to anger after deceased loved one’s home was burglarized

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man was arrested after burglarizing a dead woman’s home.

Chris Stickler now faces a second-degree burglary charge. Shawnee Police Department officials said Stickler stole more than $1,000 worth of property from Ramona Rogers’ home Sunday morning.

Ramona Rogers

The crime came a day after her daughter found Rogers deceased at her home.

“It’s just selfishness…seeing that there was an empty house and taking that opportunity to capitalize on someone’s else grief,” said Tomi Murdock.

Since 2008, Rogers has suffered a few health problems, including congestive heart failure. Murdock believes that was the cause of her death.

Home surveillance footage showed a man walking on Rogers’ porch several times before the break-in. Police investigators told KFOR they responded to the home around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Chris Stickler

Chris Stickler was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Pottawatomie County Detention Center.

Murdock believes Stickler watched when authorities carried her mom’s body out of the home. She said the suspect took the opportunity to capitalize on their family’s pain.

“I want them to know they have stolen our opportunity to grieve, but we’ll get past this because my parents taught us to be resilient,” said Murdock.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are still looking for the missing property.