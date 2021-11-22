Oklahoma fans, businesses gear up for the big Bedlam battle

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Bedlam is always huge, but this year – when OU and OSU square off Saturday night – it will be one of the biggest games in the rivalry’s history as both teams have a shot at the National College Football Playoffs.

It has fans scrambling for tickets and Stillwater businesses licking their chops.

“I think this is probably bigger than any Bedlam that there has been in quite a long time. So it’s going to be really big,” said OU fan, Roger McDaniel.

“It’s really interesting to see both teams have a shot at possibly getting to the playoff,” said OSU alum, Ryan Patton.

“It’s just big in our house. I’m an OU fan, he’s an OSU fan. So it’s pretty interesting in the household,” said Edmond resident, Melissa Comer.

Both Sooner and Cowboy faithful are excited as OSU and OU are set to square off on Saturday night.

The hype surrounding this year’s Bedlam game is making it tough on fans to find tickets.

“I looked everywhere and online. They are just so expensive. I even looked at Facebook and they were like $700 for two tickets, that’s like quite crazy,” said OSU alum, Alyssa Torres.

Some students are reportedly selling their $250 season pass for $400 just for the Bedlam game.

“I do have lots of friends coming in town looking for tickets as well, but they are just so expensive. I think a lot of us might just end up tailgating instead,” said Torres.

Torres and her friends are not alone.

Stillwater experts say as many as 20,000 fans without tickets will flood campus and Elm Street to tailgate and be a part of the game day atmosphere.

“We love anything but an 11 a.m. kick, just to be honest,” said Eskimo Joe’s CEO, Stan Clark.

Clark says the 6:30 p.m. kickoff is perfect as fans will have all day to buy t-shirts and hats, as well as scarf down burgers, sandwiches and, of course, cheese fries in numbers never seen before.

“We got the big Idaho spuds coming in by the truck load this week. It’s a new record every time Oklahoma comes to town and it’s just so fun because all Oklahomans have the interest and here they come,” said Clark.

If you’re coming to the game, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is warning of construction delays along major routes, like I-35, throughout the state leading to Stillwater.

Visit odot.org for expected traffic delays on the way to the game.