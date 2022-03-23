LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say an Oklahoma woman was caught twice stealing money or credit card information while working at fast-food restaurants.

In October, Guthrie police were called to a Carls Jr. after receiving a report about an employee stealing money from the register.

According to the Guthrie NewsPage, the manager told officers that Tajanai Bonton allegedly took money from the register and put it in her apron. The manager claimed a total of $678 was missing on the five nights Bonton had worked.

She was eventually charged with one count of embezzlement by an employee.

However, she had another run-in with law enforcement just a few months later.

The newspaper states that four people reported having their credit card information stolen and incurring hundreds of dollars in fraudulent charges after purchasing items from a Pizza Hut.

Investigators determined that Bonton was working the drive-thru window at the restaurant on the nights of the alleged thefts.

In that case, Bonton was charged with four counts of identity theft.