Oklahoma father arrested after toddlers found walking in the rain wearing only diapers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department arrested a 22-year-old father after his two young daughters were spotted outside a northwest Oklahoma City apartment wearing only diapers and carrying blankets in the rain.

The eyewitness who called authorities stated she was driving into the Lake Hefner Townhomes when she observed the two girls running on the side walk along Britton road

She told police she attempted to help the girls find their caretakers, “but did not find anyone out looking for them.”

Office managers informed officers where they believed the children lived and when officers arrived at the apartment, they found the girls’ father passed out sitting on the toilet with two guns, a bag of marijuana, and thousands of dollars in cash found on the bathroom counter.

Tyler Miller, 22, was arrested on complaints of neglect, possession of a firearm after conviction, distribute or dispense CDS, and acquire proceeds from drug activity.

The girls were placed in their mother’s care.