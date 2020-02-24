Oklahoma father arrested following death of 2-month-old baby

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a man has been arrested following the death of a 2-month-old infant.

On Feb. 21, emergency crews were called to the 11800 block of Hwy 58 in Ringwood following an issue with a baby.

First responders were told that the 2-month-old baby aspirated while being fed by the child’s biological father. The baby was rushed to a nearby hospital and was transferred to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

While being cared for in the hospital, doctors discovered that the baby had multiple injuries to the head and torso.

Sadly, the child died on Feb. 22.

OSBI agents and deputies from the Major County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Dustin Lamm for child abuse.