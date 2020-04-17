Oklahoma father arrested for murder of 3-month-old son

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma father has been arrested in connection with the death of his 3-month-old son.

Officials with the OSBI say the investigation began on April 10 when the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about an unresponsive baby.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital and then transferred to Saint Francis Children’s Hospital in Tulsa. It was determined that the child had sustained a life-threatening brain injury.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the baby’s injury was the result of Shaken Baby Syndrome while he was in the care of his father, 25-year-old Sean Gasway.

Five days later, the child died.

Gasway was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.