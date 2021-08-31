Oklahoma father left with multiple injuries after hit-and-run crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma father is facing a long road to recovery after he says a pickup driver hit his motorcycle and took off as he crashed on the interstate.

“I just don’t understand how he left an accident that could have left me for dead,” said Trevor Lohr.

Lohr was driving his motorcycle to work Monday morning – as he does every morning.

He says he was on I-44 near SW 149th around 5 a.m. in the left lane, passing some gravel trucks.

Seconds later, he says a driver in a white pickup made a move that would change Lohr’s life.

“Out of nowhere, he sped up and tried to cut in front of me for no reason,” said Lohr. “There was nobody behind me for a couple of car lengths. The bed of his truck was coming right at me and it hit my handlebar and shoved me straight to the grass.”

Lohr says he started tumbling.

“I didn’t know if I was rolling into traffic, if I was going into the median,” he recalled.

Life 360, a GPS locating system, detected the crash, called Lohr through Bluetooth in his helmet and then called 911 for him.

When his wife got to the scene, she says he was 70 to 80 feet from his mangled bike.

“I thought he was gone,” said Kortney Lohr.

Lohr was rushed to the hospital with multiple injuries, but there – space was hard to come by.

“If you weren’t dying or had severe cases of COVID, they just really didn’t have room for anybody and really they’re understaffed and working so hard,” said Kortney. “They’re tired.”

Lohr says one witness stopped to help and talked to police.

But the driver fled.

“As soon as he hit me, he left, he was gone,” said Trevor.

“I can’t imagine how he can’t care, how he can’t take responsibility for his actions and left another human for dead,” Kortney said.

Police have talked to another witness but say without “substantial” evidence – like a tag number or video – these cases are hard to build.

However, they say they always encourage citizens to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 with tips.

Lohr will need at least one surgery later this week. If you’d like to help with their medical expenses, there is a GoFundMe for the family.