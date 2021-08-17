Oklahoma father of 3 recovering after being struck by several vehicles in auto-pedestrian accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A young Oklahoma father is fighting for his life after being hit by several vehicles following an auto-pedestrian accident last week.

“It was just kind of a freak accident,” Kylee Neil told News 4.

That freak accident almost took the life 23-year-old Nick Wathor.

“When first responders got there, he was able to tell them his name and hand them his phone to call me but then they said he immediately had to be intubated after that,” Neil, the mother of Wathor’s kids, said.

Nick and his family.

Neil said it happened around 8:45 p.m. last Wednesday at NW 50th and Council. She told KFOR Wathor was picking up the kids from their grandmother’s house when their son threw a toy out of the car window.

“He turned around to get them, put his yields on, opened up his door, was bending down to get the toy,” Neil said.

According to the accident report, Oklahoma City Police Department officers who responded believe the first vehicle that hit him fled the scene.

That led to a domino effect involving four other vehicles.

“He was taken to OU Medical, in the ICU. He was on the vent for 24 hours,” Neil said.

Nick Wathor in the hospital, badly injured.

A few days after that, Nick slowly started walking again.

He’s battling a traumatic brain injury and an active brain bleed, keeping him in the inpatient trauma wing at OU Medical Center for now.

“He grabs information that he didn’t know yesterday, today – and then he throws out stuff that you’re just like, that’s not going on,” Doug Wathor, Nick’s dad, said.

Nick also has several fractures and will need to have some reconstructive surgeries.

His parents told News 4 that should happen sometime next week.

“I was just scared we lost him. Oklahoma City police are doing what they can to figure out who is responsible. Then, we’ll just leave it in their hands and we’ll move forward,” Wathor said.

The family has a GoFundMe set up for medical expenses.