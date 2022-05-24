EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – As police continue to investigate the Edmond crash that killed a motorcyclist, his fellow bikers are now determined to support the wife and two daughters he leaves behind.

Eric Ranney and his wife were tight with their crew of bikers. Tragically, Ranney died in a motorcycle crash Saturday.

The 36-year-old was hit by an SUV as he rode southbound on Broadway Extension at 33rd St. in Edmond.

One of Ranney’s biker buddies, Tony Steward said their riding crew immediately made the determination to support Ranney’s family.

“We had to help his wife and two girls… they have a huge hole in their hearts and this big empty space in their lives now,” he explained. “We care about them too much just to kind of move on.”

Steward has started a GoFundMe campaign to support Ranney’s wife and two daughters, ages 14 and 11 years old. The money will help the grieving family cover rent, utilities, groceries, and funeral costs.

“We’re trying to do what we can to help her bridge whatever gaps there are,” Steward said. “There’s never going to be another normal, but that’s the next step.”

Edmond police have not released any information about what caused the crash, only saying it’s an ongoing investigation. This remains the case as of Monday.

