Oklahoma father sentenced for 2-month-old’s death

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man will spend the next 20 years in prison following the death of a 2-month-old baby.

On Feb. 21, 2020, emergency crews were called to a home in the 11800 block of Hwy 58 in Ringwood following an issue with a baby.

First responders were told that the 2-month-old baby aspirated while being fed by the child’s father, Dustin Lamm.

The baby was rushed to a nearby hospital before being transferred to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

While being cared for in the hospital, doctors discovered that the baby had multiple injuries to the head and torso.

Sadly, the child died a short time later.

Dustin Lamm

OSBI agents and deputies from the Major County Sheriff’s Office initially arrested Lamm for child abuse.

However, the charge was changed to first-degree murder after the child’s death.

This week, Lamm pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Major County District Court.

He was sentenced to life in prison with all but the first 28 years suspended.